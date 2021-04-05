'Joo Dan Tunying': Anthony Taberna reacts to comparisons to Korean actor

MANILA -- Anthony Taberna finally acknowledged what many K-drama fans have been pointing out -- that he looks like one of the lead stars of the hit South Korean TV series "The Penthouse."

On Instagram, the news anchor posted a photo of him side by side with South Korean actor Uhm Ki Joon, who plays the role of Joo Dan Tae in the series.

He went on to refer to himself as "Joo Dan Tunying," incorporating his nickname.

"Tutal ay maraming nagta-tag sa 'kin na hawig ko raw ang Kissing Bandit ng K-drama na 'The Penthouse,' pangangatawanan ko na!" Taberna said.

"Ingat din sa mahilig manghalik ng maganda, si Joo Dan Tunying!" he added, as he tagged his wife's Instagram account.

Earlier, Taberna posted a solo photo of the South Korean actor as an April Fool's joke.

"Nahirapan ang Nice Print sa photo shoot na 'to!" he said in jest.

"The Penthouse" ended its second season in South Korea over the weekend with a "perfect streak of No. 1 ratings," according to the K-pop news site Soompi.

