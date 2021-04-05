IN PHOTOS: How local stars celebrated Easter

MANILA -- For some showbiz personalities, Easter has become a more meaningful celebration as they welcomed new additions to their families.

Others, meanwhile, took the time to relax at home and bond with the people they love the most.

Here are some of their photos over the weekend:

BEA ALONZO This Kapamilya star celebrated Easter by decorating eggs and enjoying her favorite ginataang bilo-bilo, with her dog Walter beside her. Instagram.com/beaalonzo RACHELLE ANN GO This theater star joined her husband in their first Easter celebration with their newborn child, Lukas. Instagram.com/gorachelleann RICHARD GUTIERREZ AND SARAH LAHBATI This celebrity couple had a simple Easter celebration at home with their two sons, Zion and Kai. Instagram.com/sarahlahbati SOFIA ANDRES Just like the Gutierrez family, this actress enjoyed some quality time at home with her baby, Zoe. Instagram.com/iamsofiaandres MARIEL RODRIGUEZ AND ROBIN PADILLA This celebrity couple held the traditional Easter egg hunt at home for their two daughters, Isabella and Gabriella. They ended the day with a delivery feast that consisted mostly of seafood. Instagram.com/marieltpadilla ALICE DIXSON The actress marked a new life milestone last Easter as she announced the arrival of her first child. Instagram.com/alicedixson KORINA SANCHEZ This veteran broadcaster "said hello to the Easter morning sun" by taking a dip in the pool with her twin children, Pepe and Pilar. Instagram.com/korina LOVI POE This actress enjoyed the sun, sand, and sea as she celebrated Easter on a beach in La Union. Instagram.com/lovipoe

