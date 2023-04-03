'Papet Pasyon' staged at Metropolitan Theater

The puppet version of the passion of Christ, dubbed "Papet Pasyon", was recently staged at the Metropolitan Theater. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Children, parents, and students were recently treated to a different religious show at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

Called “Papet Pasyon,” this version of the life of Jesus Christ was showcased through the use of puppetry.

Fourteen puppeteers represented major characters in the traditional Pasyon.

Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas staged the show based on the work of the late National Artist for Theater Amelia Lapena-Bonifacio.

According to Teatrong Mulat head Amihan Bonifacio-Ramolete, Papet Pasyon was created for children based on the original Pasyon.

“Iyon din ang inspirasyon kaya kung mapapansin ninyo, 'yung tono ng mang-aawit nung mga bata ay may pagkatunog ng pasyon, pero mas mabilis nang kaunti.

"Naka-integrate siya sa performance itself, 'yung teksto hango sa children’s Bible at sa pasyon din. Mas maikli siya dahil ang target ay one and a half hours dahil para nga sa mga bata," Ramolete said.

"Papet Pasyon" began in 1985 but because of the pandemic, theatrical performances of the show had to be halted for 2 years.

With the easing of restrictions and the comeback of theater, Ramolete said they were all excited to perform once again in front of a live audience. This was also the first time they performed at the Metropolitan Theater.

“Malaking component 'yung nanonood kasi doon ka rin kumukuha ng energy 'pag nagpapalabas, tapos excited kami kasi kabubukas lang ng MET. First time namin na magtanghal dito tapos first time na face to face kasama ang manoonod," she said.

Among those who watched was 9-year-old Giani Sarita.

He said he enjoyed the show which helped him understand the life of Jesus. “Mas naintindihan ko po yung sacrifice at saka 'yung pinagdaan ni Jesus,” he said.

Genesis Cerzo also watched "Papet Pasyon." He was impressed with how the show creatively interpreted the passion of Jesus Christ.

“Sobrang fantastic po kasi sa panahon natin ngayon na mag-se-Semana Santa, hind karaniwan na ang mga kabataan ay dumadalo sa iba't ibang religious gathering gaya ng pagbabasa ng pasyon. Through this creative way of presenting the story of Jesus Christ ay talagang napakaganda ng na-deliver nila," Cerzo said.

For puppeteers like Jessa Mae Gabon, who has been performing for six years, puppetry has become more than just a performance; it is now a deeply personal devotion.

“Bawat taon, lagi tayong may pinapanalangin. Nagpapasalamat ako siyempre na pinakikinggan ang mga panalangin na 'yon. At siyempre dun na din po sa mga biyaya na binibigay kahit hindi po natin hinihiling ay binibigay. Ito po ay [paraan] para magpasalamat din po," she said.

For the puppeteers, the staging of Papet Pasyon for more than three decades shows how Catholic traditions are still being valued by the Filipinos.