MANILA -- Nadine Lustre on a magazine cover is nothing new given her star power, but this time it's her environmental advocacy that takes center stage.

The actress headlines the April 2023 issue of Tatler Philippines, which dubbed her as an "eco-warrior" for lending her voice to the environment. Among others, she is an honorary park ranger of Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

"Espousing sustainable and green living, Nadine is one of the talented actors today who use their voice and influence to amplify their advocacies. In her case, it is all about saving the planet, the importance of mental health, and fighting for animal rights," Tatler Philippines said.

In an interview with the magazine, Lustre stressed the importance of taking small steps to save the planet. In her case, it's shifting to a plant-based diet, proper waste management, and supporting initiatives on reforestation and marine protection.

She said she would like to soon join a group that protects the welfare of animals.

"All kinds of animals, not just dogs and cats," she said. "I've seen how animals are mistreated or killed in real life and on TV and documentaries, and it’s terrible."

Check out photos from Lustre for Tatler Philippines, which were shot at Camp Agos Daraitan in Rizal.