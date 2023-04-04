Janine Gutierrez stuns in dreamy shoot for Metro

Photo from Metro Magazine

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez certainly knows how to serve high fashion looks as she graced the cover of Metro Magazine for its April issue.

The “Dirty Linen” star exuded a sultry image as she took over the April pages of the lifestyle magazine, wearing top international and local designer creations.

This was Gutierrez’s third time to be on Metro's cover – but this time she kicked off the summer campaign in a secret garden-inspired fashion shoot.

In the exclusive Metro cover story, the award-winning actress detailed that she often gets recognized outside because of her role in the revenge-drama series “Dirty Linen.”

“I’ve always wanted to carve out my own career and I’m happy kasi when I go out now, people know that my name on ‘Dirty Linen’ is Mila or Alexa,” she shared.

“Parang ’yun talaga ’yung kinaka-happy ko na they’re starting to latch onto my work instead of who my parents are.”

She also talked about the challenge of playing dual characters in the hit series.

“Actually, every time I go to work for ‘Dirty Linen,’ as in super happy talaga ako ’cause it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do — that kind of gray character. You can’t say she’s good kasi ’di ba, nagre-revenge din siya but at the same time, may pinaglalaban siya and it’s very layered,” she said.

Gutierrez, likewise, shared her experience working with seasoned actors—like John Arcilla and Joel Torre—in the series, her parents' reaction to her role, and her dream to make it in international film and TV festivals in her latest magazine cover.

RELATED VIDEO