The unveiling of the Camiguin tourism signboard at the Benoni Port. Handout



MANILA -- Camiguin is ready to welcome back visitors after pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

The province, known as the "Island Born of Fire" and for its Lanzones Festival, recently launched a new tourism slogan: "Camiguin Isle Be There."

From the looks of it, the campaign seems to be a play on the words "Come again, I'll be there."

According to Camiguin Governor Xavier Jesus Romualdo, the new tourism slogan is part of the provincial government's other projects such as the development of Mantigue island, a new airport terminal in Mahinog, and the use of QR codes and electronic ticketing systems.

He hopes to surpass pre-pandemic tourist arrivals in 2019 at 800,000, targeting 1 million visitors by 2025.

"We embarked on a new branding and campaign to push Camiguin into the people's minds that it's a place that they can aspire go to," Romualdo said in a statement.

This Holy Week, Camiguin will hold the Panaad, a Good Friday ritual where religious devotees walk around the island's 64-kilometer circumferential road as a form of sacrifice or fulfillment of a vow.

The walk includes an ascent to the Stations of the Cross on Mt. Vulcan in Catarman town, which features 15 life-size tableaus on the passion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.