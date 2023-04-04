MANILA -- Actress Belle Mariano has come full circle as a muse of fashion designer to the stars Francis Libiran.

On Instagram, Libiran took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of a young Mariano as a flower girl wearing one of his creations.

"We've unearthed a charming photo of a young Belle Mariano as a flower girl back in 2007, wearing a Francis Libiran gown," the designer said.

"The journey has come full circle as she blossoms into a stunning muse for our latest creations," Libiran added. "A beautiful testament to timeless elegance and the magic of destiny."

Dubbed one of the fastest rising stars in the country today, Mariano is half of the popular love team DonBelle with Donny Pangilinan.

She and Pangilinan were crowned Prom King and Queen at ABS-CBN's recently concluded Star Magical Prom.