MANILA -- The Bistro Group is opening six restaurants at Estancia Mall this April.

The restaurant group recently announced the launch of Italianni's, TGIFridays, Denny's, Randy's Donuts, Texas Roadhouse, and Modern Shang at the mall, which is located in Pasig City.

Another brand under The Bistro Group, Buffalo Wild Wings, has been in Estancia since 2015.

Italianni's, known for serving Italian-American specialties, has new menu items such as Grilled Pear Salad, Braised Beef Osso Bucco Platter, Halibut Al Cartoccio, and Blueberry Mango Cheesecake. The restaurant is located at the ground floor of Estancia's east wing.

Also on the same floor are Texas Roadhouse with its steaks and ribs, Denny's with its all-day American breakfast fare, Randy's Donuts with its large, fancy donuts, and Modern Shang with its familiar Chinese dishes.

TGIFridays, which serves American food with a selection of beer and cocktails, can be found at The Royalton in Capitol Commons just near the mall.

The Bistro Group ended the year with 136 stores nationwide, and looks to open more restaurants this 2023.

Aside from existing brands, it is set to launch Fogo de Chao, a Brazilian restaurant known for its grilled meats.