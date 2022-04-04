Philippine bet Michelle Arceo finished first runner-up in this year’s Miss Environment International pageant held in India on Saturday (Sunday evening in Manila).

Belgium's Kayra Wouters was hailed the pageant’s winner.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s Sky Amelia, Peru’s Mariel Zuñiga and Zimbabwe’s Jemy Mandem were named the second, third and fourth runner-up, respectively.

Following the competition, ALV Pageant Circle took to social media to congratulate Arceo for finishing strong.

“Congratulations to our Miss Environment Philippines 2021 Michelle Arceo for placing as first runner-up in the recently concluded Miss Environment International 2022 in Mumbai, India! You made us all proud! Thank you for raising our flag! You are truly an exceptionally empowered Filipina,” the post’s caption read.

In her post before the coronation, Arceo thanked everyone in her team “for building me up into the queen I am today.”

“I’m raising my flag Philippines!! I need all your love and support! We’re gonna do this together,” she said.