Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opened up on Monday about her struggle with food allergies and how she is currently managing it.

In a series of tweets, Sandhu also reminded the public on embracing yourself no matter what your size is.

"A shape of your mind is more important than (the) shape of your body," the reigning Miss Universe said.

Sandhu then revealed that she currently has a gluten allergy.

"Around 10-30% of the global population suffers from food allergies. I am having a gluten allergy that is common and relatable to a major proportion of people worldwide which is manageable by just eliminating a few food groups from the diet," Sandhu said.

"Thank you for understanding, (Miss Universe)," she added.

Former titleholder Catriona Gray earlier came to the defense of Sandhu, who has been bashed by several netizens for allegedly gaining weight.

“It's really unfortunate that the public still finds the need to tear women down in that way. We're campaigning so hard that beauty queens or Miss Universe should be more than an image,” she said in an interview uploaded by columnist Nickie Wang.

“She is not limited by what her body shape is. She is a spokesperson at the end of the day,” Gray added.

