MANILA -- Veteran actress Vilma Santos made her grand return to the newly renovated Manila Metropolitan Theater in Manila, where she shot her long-running weekly variety show "Vilma" back in the '80s and '90s.

Santos was joined by her "Vilma" co-host Roderick Paulate, choreographer Maribeth Bicharra, and executive producer Chit Guerrero.

Their visit was featured in Santos' latest vlog uploaded on Sunday.



"It’s been 27 years since I’ve been to this special place. Sobrang dami pong happy memories na nangyari sa lugar na ito. And I felt so many emotions when I returned. I can’t help but reminisce the good old days with friends who became family to me," she wrote in the description of her vlog.

According to Santos, "Vilma" was the first-ever live variety TV show mounted at the MET.

"15 years siya na tumakbo. So dito kami sa Metropolitan Theater for 8,9 years," Santos shared.

Aside from touring the theater, Santos, Paulate, Bicharra and Guerrero also shared stories about their experiences at the MET.

Santos recalled how her fans showed their love and support for her during her "Vilma" days.

"Ganun ko kamahal 'yung mga fan. Parang hindi ko alam kung paano ko susuklian 'yung pagmamahal nila sa akin. Para magtagal ako sa industriya talaga. I just miss my life in showbiz. Nakikita ko silang nahihirapan. Imagine, minsan 'yung iba hindi pa nagla-lunch, nakapila na, you know umaga para makita ka lang. Bumibiyahe, may mga nanggagaling sa mga probinsiya, na dala 'yung bus nila. Hindi kumakain... just to see you. So, every time dumarating 'yung sasakyan ko, talagang malaking bagay na 'yung makamayan ko sila, 'yung makita nila ako nang malapit at mahawakan,” Santos reminisced.

Santos also added that her son, Luis, also appeared in the show as a young boy.

"Every time matatapos ang show ko, dito po 'yung 'I love you, Lucky.' Dito rin nagsayaw si Lucky for the first time," said Santos referring to her son with former husband Edu Manzano.

In the vlog, the screen veteran also admitted that she really misses her life in show business.

"Nandidito na naman lahat 'yung emosyon sa puso ko. Kaya bawat makita ko nagiging sentimental ako parang naiiyak ako palagi. When I see this, when I see you people, I miss this life. Imagine matagal akong wala sa showbiz because of my job as a public servant. Nag-COVID pa, na nakatago ka talaga sa bahay, work from home ako. Maski sa constituents ko sa Lipa, video call ako palagi. So now I am starting to go out. And then ito pa 'yung nararamdaman ko. I'm with mama Chit, mama Bechay and my friend Dick. Kaya siguro ganito ka-sensitive ang emotion ko at shini-share ko ito sa kanila," Santos said.

