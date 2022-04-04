MANILA – Catriona Gray has reunited with her father in Australia after their family went through what she considers “one of the scariest times.”

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared a photo of her holding her father’s hands while they appear to be in a hospital.

“Finally reunited with daddy. I can't even express how grateful I am to God, and my family and friends who were praying alongside my family and I these last two weeks,” she wrote in the caption.

Without disclosing anything, Gray attested to the power of prayer.

“It was one of the scariest times, but we're out of the woods now. My dad is the strongest person I know, my real life hero. Love you papa,” she said.

Just last week, Gray was in Singapore to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds, after its launch was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Gray is the first Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Overall, she is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Next month, Gray is set to go on a concert tour in Canada with her boyfriend Sam Milby, marking their first stage collaboration since confirming their romance.