Veteran designer Arielle Agasang passes away at 51

Veteran designer Arielle Agasang. Photo from late designer's official Facebook page

MANILA - Veteran designer Arielle Agasang, best known for his haute couture creations for dozens of celebrities, has died aged 51 due to heart seizure last Maundy Thursday, April 2.

“It is with deep sadness and disbelief, that our dearly beloved uncle, Arielle Agasang is now with our Creator, “ stated the designer’s nephew Kevin Matnog in the family’s official statement to ABS-CBN News Sunday.

“We are asking for your prayers in this very difficult time. May he always be honored and remembered.”

Matnog said Agasang was dead on arrival at the Lung Center of the Philippines early Thursday morning. Official cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction. Matnog also disclosed that Agasang was also treated for coronary disease last year.

Agasang’s cremated remains are currently in the temporary safekeeping of San Pablo Apostol Newland church in Tondo, Manila where his sister is a parishioner.

“In consideration of the current situation, plans for holy mass and viewing is to be announced as soon as the ECQ is lifted. His urn will be brought to Samar to honor his wishes and be with our beloved grandparents and siblings," said Matnog.

At the time of his death, Agasang was in the middle of preparations for his April 24, 2021 Manila Hotel fashion showcase and tribute entitled “Arielle Agasang Ako ay Filipino: A Filipino Fashion Charity Gala & Tribute to the Most Influential Personalities of the Year 2020-2021.” The event, which has been delayed for a year now, was supposed to honor 100 achievers in various fields led by Gloria Diaz, Gemma Cruz, Megan Young, senator Manny Pacquiao, mayors Isko Moreno and Vico Sotto, Lorna Tolentino and other personalities.

Known for his stunning haute couture collection, showcasing innovative barong and terno designs, the prolific designer dressed the likes of Jed Madela, Glydel Mercado, Judy Ann Santos, Lara Quigaman, Boy Abunda, Star Magic talents, Patricia Javier, the Viva Hot Babes in their prime, Miss Earth winners and other local and international beauty queens, politicians and other socialites. At one point Agasang mounted more than 40 fashion shows/gala nights in a year on both the local and international stages.

“Ako ay Filipino” was supposed to raise funds for the construction and improvement of Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Lavezares, Northern Samar, Agasang’s hometown. Last year, amid the postponement of the benefit show, Agasang acknowledged the help of Angel Locsin and Vice Ganda in raising funds for the church.