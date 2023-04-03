Watch more News on iWantTFC

HONG KONG - Pampalipas oras na ni Justine Velasquez, isang visual artist at Hong Kong resident, ang pagpunta sa tabing dagat. Bukod sa aniya’y “vitamin sea” na dulot nito para maibsan ang stress sa buhay, nakakukuha siya rito ng inspirasyon sa pagpipinta.

“Kapag wala akong time pumunta sa beaches, tumitingin ako ng images out of the blue, basta within the ocean view siya, so naisip ko i-bring the ocean vibe into my home by images and especially yung ginagawa ko siyang as a resin. Kahit sa bahay ako, relax ako pag nakikita ko ang paintings ko ng ocean deep,” kwento ni Velasquez.

Isa si Velasquez sa mga visual artist na itinampok ng Kambal Gallery sa Hong Kong. Ibinida rin ang kanilang walumpung likhang sining sa isa namang mall sa Maynila sa Pilipinas.

“The trends that we are following are actually the international trends so we bring them to Manila. Of course the galleries from all over the world like the UK, South Korea, China, US, Italy and other countries in Europe. So whatever the influences that we see from those galleries or from different artists, we bring them here so the Filipino audience can also appreciate that,” pagbabahagi ni Anna Pendry, co-founder gg Kambal Gallery.

Hanga si Irene Haagan, co-founder ng Kambal Gallery, sa mga obra ni Velasquez.

“This year, we want to push these artworks because the medium are also different that we have seen from other artists that we’ve exhibited. And we’ve seen good response from the audience of international art fairs,” ani Haagen.

Umaasa ang mga Pinoy artist na tulad ni Velasquez na magbibigay-inspirasyon sa marami ng kanilang mga obra.

