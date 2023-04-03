MANILA -- Miss International has started to introduce its batch of candidates for 2023, including Nicole Borromeo of the Philippines.

Photos of Borromeo were released on Miss International's social media pages on Sunday.

Organizers gave a brief background of the Cebuana beauty queen, saying she was crowned in 2022 but will only get to compete this year.

"Nicole will be crowning her successor next month during the 59th Bb. Pilipinas grand coronation night," they added.

Many Filipino pageant fans expressed their support by leaving comments on Miss International's post about Borromeo.

The Philippines' representative, for her part, said: "Time's moving so fast. Thank you for this post!"

Borromeo succeeds Hannah Arnold of Masbate, who finished in the Top 15 of Miss International last year. Jasmin Selberg of Germany currently holds the title.

The Philippines has six Miss International titleholders: Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

