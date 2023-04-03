Hit play 'Reconciliation Dinner' returns this May

The cast of "The Reconciliation Dinner" at curtain call back in 2022. Vladimir Bunoan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- A play about two families with opposing political stances is set to return to the stage this May, a year after the national elections.

Written by Floy Quintos and directed by Dexter Santos, "The Reconciliation Dinner" will run at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater at Circuit Makati every weekend from May 13 to 28.

The original cast members will also return for the one-act play: Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Randy Medel Villarama, Jojo Cayabyab, Nelsito Gomez, Hariette Mozelle, and Phi Palmos.

Check out the teaser below:

"The Reconciliation Dinner" was first staged by Dulaang UP for a limited run from November 18 to 20 last year.

Read our review of the play here.