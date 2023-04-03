MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

JOLLIBEE BRINGS BACK KIDDIE PARTIES

Jollibee has brought back kiddie parties after taking a pause due to the pandemic.

Kids and kids-at-heart can choose from party themes such as Jollitown Theme Park, Fairytale Land, and JolliRace. Each theme comes with its own program and giveaways, as well as a special appearance by Jollibee.

Customers can choose from different meal bundles or create their own depending on their party needs. These include classic Jollibee staples like Jolly Spaghetti, Yumburger, Chickenjoy, Jolly Crispy Fries, and Chocolate Sundae.

KRISPY KREME'S EASTER DONUTS

Krispy Kreme recently introduced its Easter Doughnuts and Minis collection, which are best paired with the store's Frozen Lemonades.

The donuts include Blue Easter Chick (egg shell donut filled with choco), White Easter Chick (egg shell donut filled with custard creme), and Pink Rabbit (unglazed ring donut dipped in chocolate and topped with sprinkles and marshmallows). Each is priced at P65.

There are also Mini Easter Eggs (unglazed mini ring donut dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with chocolate kreme and jelly belly candies) and Mini Easter Sprinkles (unglazed mini ring donut dipped in yellow chocolate and pastel sprinkles), with prices starting at P370.

Meanwhile, Frozen Lemonade options start at P95. These include Frozen Original Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Lemonade, and Frozen Lemonade Iced Tea.

The new products are available in Krispy Kreme stores nationwide and can be ordered via delivery.

NEW WORLD MAKATI'S TEA FOR TREES

New World Makati Hotel is offering a "Tea for Trees" afternoon tea set this April in celebration of Earth Month.

Available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily until April 22, the afternoon tea set is designed to highlight local ingredients and includes a selection of sweet and savory bites.

Among these are Calamansi white chocolate pralines, Barako chocolate mousse, Pili nuts and chili pepper 72% dark chocolate clusters, Kesong puti cheesecake, Ube puto flan, Mango chocolate napoleons, Ilocos mini empanadas, Chicken adobo mousse in wonton cup, Crab and aligue Bicol express in malunggay pandesal, and Kesong puti and tuyo flakes in rice paper roll.

New World Makati said it is donating P500 to the Million Trees Foundation for every 'Tea for Trees" set availed. These would be used for tree-planting programs dedicated to conserving Philippine watersheds.

More details are available on the hotel's social media pages.

SEATTLE'S BEST OPENS BIGGEST STORE IN PH

Seattle's Best Coffee has opened its largest store in the country and it is located in Kawit, Cavite.

The two-level outlet located in Centennial Road boasts more than 1,000 sqm of floor area and a seating capacity of more than 100.

It also features two conference rooms for meetings and intimate gatherings or celebrations, and a drive-thru area.

The new Seattle's Best branch is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TOKYO BUBBLE TEA'S BROWN SUGAR SERIES

Japanese fusion restaurant Tokyo Bubble Tea has launched a new line of brown sugar drinks.

These include Brown Sugar Milk, Brown Sugar Chocolate Milk, Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea, and Brown Sugar Café Latte JCC.

Tokyo Bubble Tea's Brown Sugar Series is available in its Metro Manila branches: Banawe, Greenhills, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio Global City. Drinks are also available via the restaurant's website, as well as on delivery apps.

TURNING LEFTOVERS INTO NEW DISHES

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC Group) is encouraging Filipino consumers to help reduce food waste by turning leftovers into new recipes.

Some of its suggestions include Dinengdeng from leftover tilapia, Adobo Rice from leftover pork or chicken adobo, and Ginisang Sayote with Chicken from leftover lechon manok.

The recipes are available at the Cookmunity by Ajinomoto website, as well as in APC Group's Facebook and TikTok accounts.