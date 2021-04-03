PH bet Kelley Day wins Best National Costume in Miss Eco International

Kelley Day turned heads with her modern Maria Clara costume at the Miss Eco International pageant preliminaries in Egypt. Photo courtesy of Miss Eco International's Facebook Page

MANILA - Pinay bet Kelley Day won Best National Costume at the preliminaries of the Miss Eco International pageant held in Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh in South Sinai, Egypt on Good Friday, April 2.

The 24-year old Tarlac native looked stunning in her red, Maria Clara-inspired Filipiniana dress created by Louis Pangilinan.

Panama and Thailand won 1st and 2nd runners-up in the said category, respectively.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Day thanked the team for their “hard work and creativity” en route to the feat, calling it an “honor” to wear the costume.

“It was such an honor to wear this beautiful creation in the National Costume Competition of Miss Eco International. Winning “Best National Costume” tonight just made me feel even MORE proud to be representing the Philippines,” Day said.

Her glam team includes stylist Mikee Andrei, Pangilinan (designer), Christopher Munar (earrings), Mila Gulfan (make-up), and Jona Lucas (hairstylist).

In an Instagram post, Pangilinan said the costume was a reconciliation between modern age and traditional times, describing it as a depiction of a “Modern Filipina,” incorporating the “religiosity and spirituality of Filipinos” in the outfit.

The dress was fully-hand embroidered and “embellished with hand-painted art.” The tassels also had hand-extracted fibers described as “unique and quintessential," according to Pangilinan.

The finals for the pageant is set April 4.