Easter 2021: Food and shopping deals that can be enjoyed at home

MANILA -- Here are some of the food and shopping deals that you can look forward to this week until Easter Sunday.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA'S AT-HOME EASTER CELEBRATION

Handout

Edsa Shangri-La Manila is offering curated take-away set menus and goodies this Easter.

Gourmet On the Move Easter specials featuring delectable creations from HEAT, Summer Palace, Senju, and The Bakeshop start at P2,500 net and are available until April 4.

HEAT's traditional Filipino Easter set with a twist features arroz a la valenciana, pancit sotanghon guisado, kalderetang baka, lechon belly stuffed with laing, banana heart with coconut cream, Brazo de Mercedes, and bibingka cheesecake, as well as condiments and steamed rice. This set for 5 may be ordered from Gourmet On the Move at P4,500 net.

Senju kitchen brings authentic flavours of Japan with two Easter sets to choose from, complete with appetizer, main course, and dessert at P5,000 net for two persons and P10,000 net for five persons.

Guests may also enjoy authentic Cantonese cuisine this Lenten season with Summer Palace's special 4-course Easter feast featuring the restaurant’s bestsellers at P2,588 net per person, with a minimum of two orders for take-away or delivery.

Senju and Summer Palace sets are available daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until April 4.

Meanwhile, The Bakeshop has a selection of luxurious hampers with delectable Easter chocolates and goodies starting at P2,500 net.

KRISPY KREME'S EASTER DONUTS COLLECTION

Handout

Krispy Kreme lets customers hop into the sweet flavors and lively colors of Easter with its Easter donut collection.



The new treats come in Easter Chick, Easter Bunny, Easter Eggs made with Jelly Belly, Sky Butterfly, and Rainbow Blush.

Easter Chick is an unglazed ring hand-dipped in yellow chocolate, filled with custard, and decorated as a cute little chick. The Easter Egg is a dry shell coated with lemon flavored chocolate, piped with nest-like chocolate kreme, and topped with flavored jelly bean candies.

The unglazed ring Easter Bunny, on the other hand, is coated with white crisp chocolate, sprinkled with white sprinkle, and topped with bunny's ears made with white marshmallows and decorated with pink sanding sugar.

There is also Rainbow Blush, an unglazed ring coated with strawberry chocolate, sprinkled with rainbow sprinkles, piped with vanilla cream, and decorated with rainbow gummy tape.

The Sky Butterfly, meanwhile, is an unglazed ring donut dipped in sky blue-colored chocolate and lightly topped with rainbow sprinkles, decorated butterfly made with saltletts brezel, and sour gummy worm candy.

Starting at P55 a piece, the Easter donuts are available until April 4 for takeout and delivery via Krispy Kreme's website or through GrabFood, Foodpanda, OrderMo, Mangan, and Groover.

SAMSUNG HOLDS 4-DAY EASTER SALE

Handout

In celebration of Easter, Samsung will offer discounts and bundled promos on select products until April 4.

Customers can save up to P17,499 when purchasing select 55- and 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TVs bundled with a soundbar, or enjoy up to 37% off on select digital appliances from any Samsung-authorized online partner.

There will also be special discounts on the Samsung Window-Type Inverter Air Conditioner, Top Mount No Frost Refrigerator, Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine, Jet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, and Air Purifier. More specifically, customers can get the two 34-sq.m. Air Purifier bundle for P19,965.

There are also deals for mobile phones, smart watches, tablets, and accessories, among others. More details are available on Samsung's website.

SHAKE SHACK'S SUMMER LINEUP

Handout

Shake Shack is set to release a limited-edition summer lineup of BBQ items starting Easter Sunday at its branches at Central Square BGC, SM Megamall, and Greenbelt 5.

The new offerings include the BBQ Burger (P300), an Angus beef cheeseburger topped with crispy ale-marinated shallots and Shack BBQ sauce.

There is also the BBQ Chick’n Shack (P275), which consists of crispy chicken breast with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles.

The BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries (P205) are crinkle-cut fries topped with Applewood smoked bacon, Shack cheese sauce, and Shack BBQ sauce.

Completing the lineup is the S'mores Shake (P210), or chocolate frozen custard with marshmallow sauce, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs.

VEMOBRO'S 4.4 SALE

Handout

Filipino online selling and shopping platform VeMoBro is holding a 7-day long 4.4 sale from April 1 to 7.

Some of the deals include a 30% discount on Transpacific Inc.'s fun retro toys such as mini bingo sets and poker tables; 20% off on selected fruits and vegetables; 50% discount on Macaroon headsets; and up to 60% discount on Boss G. degreasers and microfiber cloths.

The will also be buy one, get one promos during the 7-day promo, as well as deals on Android TV boxes and personal care products.

More details are available on VeMoBro's social media pages.

SHOPEE'S 4.4 MEGA SHOPPING DAY

Handout

Shopee is set to hold its inaugural 4.4 Mega Shopping Day this Easter Sunday, April 4.

The regional sale promises to offer massive deals across a wide assortment of products. On April 4, from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., users can shop during the Midnight Mega Sale, which features limited-time deals up to 90% off on thousands of Shopee-exclusive products.

Shoppers can enjoy big discounts on top brands from Shopee Mall such as Havaianas, Huggies, Realme, P&G Beauty, Pampers, Olay, Garnier, and Xiaomi.

Leading up to April 4, users can look forward to three weeks of non-stop promotions at 4.4 Mega Shopping Day. Highlights include free shipping with no minimum spend, 20% cashback, and ₱1 ShopeePay deals.

VIRTUAL EASTER PARTY AT CRIMSON

Handout

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila is hosting a virtual party so kids can stay engaged and connected from the safety of their homes on Easter Sunday.

At "Hop Down the Bunny Trail" on April 4, participants will receive a bunny-themed insulated bag loaded with kids' all-time favorite snacks such as a burger with fries, cheesy popcorn, rainbow cookies, and assorted chocolate treats.

They will also have exclusive access to interactive virtual games, activities and fun surprises.