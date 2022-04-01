MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

DUOLINGO'S ENGLISH FOR TAGALOG SPEAKERS COURSE

Language learning platform Duolingo has launched its English for Tagalog Speakers course in the country.

The app is also holding the Duolingo Duet, a public challenge to translate and sing the iconic "Awitin Mo At Isasayaw Ko" in English on TikTok. Among those who have joined the activity are local celebrities Kristel Fulgar and Elha Nympha.

Duolingo currently offers more than 100 courses in 41 different languages for free.

INSTITUTO CERVANTES' WEBINAR ON ISABEL DE BARRETO

Instituto Cervantes de Manila is holding a webinar on Isabel de Barreto, known as the first female admiral in history.

The first leg, which also consisted of a lecture by Spanish historian Elvira Roca, was held last March 31.

The next webinar is set at 6 p.m. on April 7, where expert Francisco Mellén will talk about the latest findings in the archives on Barreto. He will be accompanied in a roundtable discussion by Vermont University historian Juan Maura.

The event will have a simultaneous translation in English and will also be held via Zoom, as well as the Facebook page of Instituto Cervantes de Manila.

TOP 40 ARTWORKS FROM 54TH NSAC IN VIRTUAL GALLERY

Pilipinas Shell's 54th National Student Art Competition (NSAC) Virtual Gallery is now available for viewing.

The top 40 artworks from 4 categories: Digital Fine Arts, Oil-Acrylic, Sculpture, and Watercolor, are available for purchase, with all the proceeds from the sale going to these young artists whose pieces won and/or shone in the competition.

Prospective buyers can also view the complete list of the top 40 artworks of each category in the Buyers Guide. By downloading the order form from the Virtual Gallery website, art patrons can purchase the physical artworks by bank transfer and then receive the masterpieces within five working days.

The 54th NSAC concluded with an awarding ceremony held last December 10, with 1,800 entries submitted nationwide.

The first Virtual Gallery was launched during the 53rd NSAC in December 2020, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic's shutdown of major galleries and museums. Previously, after each year's NSAC awarding ceremonies, the winning pieces were held in various exhibits in public venues such as Robinsons Galleria, Virra Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Museum, and Glorietta.