Tondo parish produces virtual Senakulo amid COVID-19 ECQ

The strictest COVID-19 quarantine protocols in Metro Manila and nearby provinces did not stop St. John Bosco Parish in Tondo, Manila, to hold the traditional Senakulo, a Passion play in the Philippines that retells the life, suffering, and death of Jesus Christ.

But instead of a physical play, the parish premiered its first virtual Senakulo on Maundy Thursday at 8 p.m., gathering a full set of cast who went beyond the usual content of the traditional play.

Besides the Passion of Christ, the virtual play also featured stories from the Book of Genesis of the Holy Bible up to the the birth of the savior.

The online play, titled "Senakulo 2021: Kami'y Isugo Mo!", can be rewatched on the parish's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Manila on Wednesday commemorated Maundy Thursday by washing the feet of 4 persons at the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper.

This was in line also with this year's celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines and the Year of Missio ad gentes, according to the archdiocese, and also to support missionaries to Asia and to the rest of the world.

— With a report by Bruce Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News

