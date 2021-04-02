Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra to stage Holy Week virtual show

MANILA -- The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is staging a Holy Week virtual show this Friday night.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on PPO's Facebook page and the Cultural Center of the Philippines' YouTube channel.

It will feature inspirational classical music and sacred choral tracks such as "The Lord Bless You and Keep You" by John Rutter to be performed by Ariel Sta. Ana (Clarinet), and "Ave Maria" by Gulio Caccini to be rendered by the String Ensemble composed of violinists Berny Dulce Payte, Ma. Angelica Uson, Ayesa Cruz, Gemma Bicaldo, Joseph Regalario, Aristotle Ramos, and Alfred Sanchez, viola players Joy Allan Dela Cruz and Ferdinand Dumlao, cellists Gerry Graham Gonzales and Herrick Ortiz, and C. Bass players Aris Payte III and Vincent Dela Cruz.

Also part of the lineup is "Lacrimosa for 2 Flutes" by W.A. Mozart to be interpreted by flutists Hercules Santiago and Marie Poblete; and "Requiem" by Saegusa Shigeaki to be played by cellist Gerry Graham Gonzales.

The show is part of PPO's Online Pocket Performance Series, which runs from February to July 2021.

