Clash of Clans brings back Hammer Jam event

MANILA—Clash of Clans, a mobile game developed by Finnish company Supercell, has brought back its Hammer Jam event.

The event updates were made available last March 31, and will run until April 12.

Hammer Jam allows players to maximize their level of buildings, troop levels, and spells, among others, at "50% reduced upgrade times."

The event, which can be enjoyed by all users regardless of Town Hall level, also includes in-game prizes.

Clash of Clans is a free-to-play multiplayer strategy game in which players build their own village, and try to upgrade their buildings and troops to reach higher ranks and win wars against other opponents.

It was released for iOS platforms in August 2012, and on Android's Google Play in October 2013.

