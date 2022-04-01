Wil Dasovich tries 'polar plunge' in Canada

Vlogger Wil Dasovich ticked another item off his bucket list as he tried going on a "polar plunge" in Canada.

He shared his experience in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

After taking off most of his clothes, Dasovich tried dipping his feet in the ice-cold water, prompting him to say: "Oh my gosh, it stings!"

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate continued screaming as he submerged his body, breathing heavily until he slowly got used to the low temperature.

"Oh my gosh, that was so exhilarating. What a way to wake up," he said after getting out of the water. "To all the children back home, don't try this... I'm a trained professional idiot."

According to Dasovich, the "polar plunge" has been part of his bucket list since 2018.

Watch his video below: