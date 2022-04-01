MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRBNB LAUNCHES STAY IN GOVERNOR'S MANSION

Handout

Airbnb has launched a designer stay in Phuket, Thailand's Governor's Mansion, the island's largest icon of Sino-Portuguese baroque architecture.

It will be available for a two-night stay from April 15 to 17. Bookings will open at 9 a.m. on April 5, with local travelers and tourists allowed to visit Thailand can apply.

Guests will be hosted by popular Phuket-born model-actress Patricia Tanchanok Good and national ambassador for royal Thai cuisine and Blue Elephant founder, chef Nooror Somany Steppe. Programming for the special stay is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The 119-year-old Governor's Mansion welcomed many out-of-town dignitaries and remains one of several neoclassical heritage mansions on Phuket today.

The white and mustard heritage home is located in the heart of Old Phuket Town, and has been restored to preserve its original fixtures, including richly patterned tiles and teakwood floors.

Its first floor is now home to the Blue Elephant Restaurant – a Michelin Plate awardee and long-running stalwart of Thailand’s culinary industry.

CEBU PACIFIC ISSUES REMINDERS AS TRAVEL PICKS UP

Handout

Cebu Pacific (CEB) and Cebgo are sharing reminders as passenger traffic rises amid easing travel restrictions.

Passengers traveling in the new normal are reminded to be at the airport at least three hours before departure for domestic flights, and four hours for international flights.

To avoid long lines, passengers are advised to check in via the CEB mobile app or via the manage booking section of the airline's website.



Guests flying out of select domestic destinations (Manila, Davao, General Santos, Bohol, Iloilo, and Zamboanga) are reminded to self-tag their check-in luggage prior to proceeding to counters for bag drops, in line with the airline's contactless flight procedures.



All check-in counters close one hour before the scheduled time of flights to ensure there is ample time for all necessary pre-flight procedures. If possible, passengers must immediately proceed to their respective boarding gates. Boarding commences 45 minutes before the scheduled departure.

CEB also reminds its passengers to bring only one carry-on bag for a more convenient flight experience. The carry-on bag must not exceed 7kg in weight and can fit in the overhead bins or under the seat. The airline recently added exempted items allowed to be carried on top of their single hand carry bag such as gadgets or food items that cannot be checked-in; items purchased inside the airport (requires proof of receipt); assistive or medical items such as walking canes, foldable walkers; or a small bag that can fit under the seat.

Passengers are also encouraged to check their itineraries and boarding passes before proceeding to their designated airport terminal. All Cebgo (DG) flights to and from Manila are now operating from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 (NAIA T4).

COAST BORACAY'S 'LET THE FUN SHINE'

Handout

Coast Boracay's marketing campaign "Let The Fun Shine" is given a new normal update, with discounted rates for the months of March to September.

Rates start at P6,000++ for Deluxe, P7,000++ for Premier, P11,500++ for a One Bedroom suite, and P12,500++ for the Loft suite. All rooms come with daily breakfast for two persons and roundtrip land and boat transfers to and from Caticlan airport.

Guests are encouraged to book early to enjoy the best rates for peak "Ber" months and Yuletide Season 2022, starting at P8,500++.

Four minutes away from Coast Boracay is Blue Marina Hotel, which shares the same contemporary island vibe and gives access to all of the former's facilities and amenities. Rates at Blue Marina start at P3,250++.

More details are available on Coast Boracay's website and social media pages.

NUSTAR SOON TO OPEN IN CEBU

Handout

Nustar Resort and Casino will soon open in Cebu, and promises to offer a luxurious experience on the island.

The integrated resort will have a selection of food and beverage outlets, as well as the Filipino 5-star hotel Fili and the 6-star Nustar Hotel.

Retail brands such as Rolex, Porsche Design, Beyond The Box, Clarins, and Chow Tai Fook will also be available along with a theme park, cinema, sky deck, and a live performance theater venue.