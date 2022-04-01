Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey explore Switzerland together

Pia Wurtzbach gave her followers a glimpse of her vacation with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

The two are currently exploring Geneva, Switzerland as seen in their recent Instagram updates.

Sharing a cozy photo of them with Jauncey kissing her cheek, Wurtzbach wrote in the caption: “Feeling sweet in Switzerland with @jeremyjauncey. Got to walk around Geneva today and we’re so lucky our hotel is facing the famous Jet d’Eau. Can’t wait to explore the city further!”

Jauncey, for his part, posted a picture of them in a car as they make way to their next destination.

“What a beautiful girl,” he said of his girlfriend. “Our first time getting dressed up in a long time @piawurtzbach”

Wurtzbach and Jauncey marked their second anniversary as a couple last January.

Since going public with their relationship, Wurtzbach and Jauncey have been dubbed by their fans as "couple goals" not only for their looks, but also for being successful in their respective endeavors.