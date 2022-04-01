Isabelle Daza (left) and Georgina Wilson. Photos from @isabelledaza and @ilovegeorgina on Instagram

MANILA -- Cousins and celebrity moms Isabelle Daza and Georgina Wilson believe that it is important to instill a love for learning in their children.

Aside from their respective projects and businesses, the cousins are moms to two and three kids, respectively.

Daza, who finished a degree in Early Childhood Education before entering showbiz, believes that kids learn best through play.

She stressed the importance of letting her children play at their own pace, and allow them to figure things out for themselves.

"Sometimes if they get in a quarrel, if they don't want to share, you can allow them to solve those problems by themselves," she said in a recent virtual event organized by Promil Gold Four.

Daza also mentioned the need to let children get bored, pointing out that most parents tend to try too hard to get them interested through toys and gadgets.

"We don't always have to stimulate them. We don't have to give them an iPad, we don't have to give them a new toy every day. I find that a lot of parents do that," she said.

"Allow them to play with pillows and create their own fort. It's okay for children to be bored because they learn how to cope and they learn cognitive flexibility, how to adapt to their surroundings," she added.

Wilson, for her part, said she leaves activities around the house to make sure that learning is accessible to her three kids.

"It's not packed away, that puzzle's right there," she said. "Before they reach for the TV, what else can they do?"

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" host went on to share that even something as simple as a kitchen spatula can teach kids to love learning.

"So many things you could do... I think just having learning as the biggest focus of your family and having fun with it, I think it's really so important. Then it doesn't have to be only during school times... Just kind of making it part of life," she said, adding that it also encourages kids to be more independent.