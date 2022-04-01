MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

ANYTIME FITNESS GETS A FACELIFT

Anytime Fitness (AF) has rebranded as a health and fitness partner with a new logo, a shift from convenience to coaching, and an expansion of gyms to digital platforms.

Its newest service is AF Connect, a lifestyle platform where members have access to workouts curated by Les Mills, blog entries, recipes, and perks and discounts exclusive to members.

Other platforms include the Anytime Fitness PH website, a user-friendly tool that features Find My Gym, free day passes, and online sign-ups. The AF app is also available to all active members where they can book their gym visit, customize workouts, and speak to their personal trainers 24/7.

More details are available on the AF Connect website.

DOH, PHILCAT, J&J OBSERVE WORLD TB DAY

In observance of World TB Day, the Department of Health (DOH), together with the Philippine Coalition Against Tuberculosis (PhilCAT) and Johnson & Johnson Philippines, conducted a webinar focused on raising awareness on the disease to encourage more Filipinos to take a proactive approach in battling TB in the country.

The event, titled "Sama Sama TB ay Labanan, Para sa Ligtas na Buhay at Kalusugan," is part of the group's collaborative efforts to find and treat around 2.5 million Filipinos with TB by end of year.

Experts said improved access to diagnostic services and treatment, education, maintaining good personal hygiene, and leading a healthy lifestyle are some of the ways to avoid contracting the disease.

J&J Philippines said it is working with local and global partners for initiatives that promote TB awareness, such as social media executions.

OMRON'S COMPRESSOR NEBULIZER

Handout

Omron is offering the NE-C101 compressor nebulizer that helps ensure a quick and reliable treatment for adults and children.

The company said the compact design of the product helps make it easier to manage the entire family's respiratory health at home. More details are available at Omron's website.

Nebulizers are a type of breathing apparatus used for the administration of medicated vapors. While most commonly prescribed for and used by asthmatics, nebulizers can also help address many other respiratory conditions, including COPD, acute bronchitis, allergic rhinitis and cough.

SMILE TRAIN'S BILATERAL CLEFT LIP AND PALATE SIMULATOR

Handout

Simulare Medical, a division of Smile Train, has launched the newest addition to its growing line of high-fidelity cleft surgical simulators.

The Bilateral Cleft Lip and Palate Simulator is an anatomically accurate and lifelike training tool that aims to reduce patient risk, decrease training costs, and elevate the skills and confidence of surgeons globally.

Traditional cleft lip/palate simulators have only addressed unilateral clefts, while the new product can address bilateral clefts, or those that involve both sides of the mouth.

Built with 3D technology, the Bilateral Cleft Lip and Palate Simulator uses printed materials to resemble the anatomy and different kinds of tissue, such as skin, muscle, and fat, found inside the mouth to create a realistic model.