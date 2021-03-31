WATCH: Go on a virtual Visita Iglesia this Holy Week 2021

MANILA -- Here's a way to fulfill this year's Visita Iglesia tradition amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.
Sambuhay TV of the Society of St. Paul has come up with a virtual edition of Visita Iglesia, allowing Catholics to visit seven different churches from the comfort of their own homes on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.
Led by Fr. Paul Marquez, SSP and Fr. Albert Garong, SSP, the event features the following churches in Metro Manila:
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Palanan, Makati City
- St. Joseph Shrine, Aurora Blvd., Cubao, QC
- San Jose de Trozo Parish, Sta. Cruz, Manila
- San Jose Parochial Church, Las Pinas City
- San Jose Manggagaawa Parish, Gagalangin, Tondo
- St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Balintawak
- Santuario de San Jose, Greenhills, Manadaluyong City
The virtual Visita Iglesia, which also includes points for reflection and prayer, can be conveniently viewed in the video below:
Before the pandemic, Filipinos usually visit 7 to 14 churches in and out of the metro for Visita Iglesia to express their faith.
Others even combine fitness and faith by going on a "Bisikleta Iglesia" pilgrimage, creating a cycling route around churches in cities and towns.
