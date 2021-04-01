How Filipinos can observe Visita Iglesia online

Catholic devotees can still fulfill this year’s Visita Iglesia tradition amid the COVID-19 induced community quarantine restrictions. One way to do it is through a virtual tour of churches in the country online

Produced in cooperation with the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, the online Visita Iglesia is accompanied with an audio of gospel readings for each station of the cross.

The version that offers a 360-degree view of churches at a click features these:

1st Station: San Agustin Church

2nd Station: St. Joseph the Worker Chapel, Victorias City, Negros Occidental

3rd Station: San Agustin of Hippo Church, Bacong, Negros Oriental

4th Station: St. Augustine Parish Church, Bantay, Ilocos Sur

5th Station: Barasoain Church, Malolos, Bulacan

6th Station: St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Carcar, Province of Cebu

7th Station: St. Michael the Archangel Church, Jagna, Bohol

8th Station: St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Laoang, Northern Samar

9th Station: San Carlos Borromeo Church, Mahatao, Batanes

10th Station: San Gregorio Magno Parish, Majayjay, Laguna

11th Station: San Bartolome Apostol Parish, Nagcarlan, Laguna

12th Station: St. James the Apostle Parish, Paete, Laguna

13th Station: Fort Sta. Isabel Chapel, Taytay Palawan

14th Station: Minor Basilica of St. Martin of Tours, Taal Batangas

The online video version, meanwhile, features these churches:

1st Station: Sto. Nino Church, Anda Bohol

2nd Station: Church of St. James the Apostle Betis, Pampanga

3rd Station: St. Joseph Cathedral, Butuan City

4th Station: St. James the Great Parish, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte

5th Station: Palo Metropolitan Cathedral, Palo, Leyte

6th Station: Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion, Maragondon, Cavite

7th Station: Sto. Tomas de Villanueva, Miag-ao, Iloilo

8th Station: St. Augustine Church, Panglao, Bohol

9th Station: St. Augustine Church, Paoay, Ilocos Norte

10th Station: St. Joseph Cathedral, Romblon Island, Romblon

11th Station: San Sebastian Church, Quiapo, Manila

12th Station: Church of San Diego de Alcala, Silay, Negros Occidental

13th Station: San Isidro Labrador Church, Lazi, Siquijor

14th Station: Our Lady of the Abandoned, Sta. Ana, Manila