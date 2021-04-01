How Filipinos can observe Visita Iglesia online

Catholic devotees can still fulfill this year’s Visita Iglesia tradition amid the COVID-19 induced community quarantine restrictions. One way to do it is through a virtual tour of churches in the country online
Produced in cooperation with the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, the online Visita Iglesia is accompanied with an audio of gospel readings for each station of the cross.
The version that offers a 360-degree view of churches at a click features these:
1st Station: San Agustin Church
2nd Station: St. Joseph the Worker Chapel, Victorias City, Negros Occidental
3rd Station: San Agustin of Hippo Church, Bacong, Negros Oriental
4th Station: St. Augustine Parish Church, Bantay, Ilocos Sur
5th Station: Barasoain Church, Malolos, Bulacan
6th Station: St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Carcar, Province of Cebu
7th Station: St. Michael the Archangel Church, Jagna, Bohol
8th Station: St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Laoang, Northern Samar
9th Station: San Carlos Borromeo Church, Mahatao, Batanes
10th Station: San Gregorio Magno Parish, Majayjay, Laguna
11th Station: San Bartolome Apostol Parish, Nagcarlan, Laguna
12th Station: St. James the Apostle Parish, Paete, Laguna
13th Station: Fort Sta. Isabel Chapel, Taytay Palawan
14th Station: Minor Basilica of St. Martin of Tours, Taal Batangas
The online video version, meanwhile, features these churches:
1st Station: Sto. Nino Church, Anda Bohol
2nd Station: Church of St. James the Apostle Betis, Pampanga
3rd Station: St. Joseph Cathedral, Butuan City
4th Station: St. James the Great Parish, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte
5th Station: Palo Metropolitan Cathedral, Palo, Leyte
6th Station: Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion, Maragondon, Cavite
7th Station: Sto. Tomas de Villanueva, Miag-ao, Iloilo
8th Station: St. Augustine Church, Panglao, Bohol
9th Station: St. Augustine Church, Paoay, Ilocos Norte
10th Station: St. Joseph Cathedral, Romblon Island, Romblon
11th Station: San Sebastian Church, Quiapo, Manila
12th Station: Church of San Diego de Alcala, Silay, Negros Occidental
13th Station: San Isidro Labrador Church, Lazi, Siquijor
14th Station: Our Lady of the Abandoned, Sta. Ana, Manila