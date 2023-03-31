MANILA -- Issa Pressman showed her support to Julia Barretto, who recently launched her latest project as an entrepreneur.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, Pressman uploaded snaps of Barretto taken during the launching event of latter's swimwear line under her accessories brand The Juju Club.

"Juju swim just launcheeeed 🤎🌞 congratuammmalations juju," Pressman captioned the post.

In the comment section, Barretto left the message "My girl (heart emoji)" for Pressman.

Pressman recently made headlines after she posted photos of her with actor James Reid.

The posts resurrected rumors dating back to 2020, when Pressman was accused of being the third party in the failed relationship of Reid and his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

This prompted Reid to reiterate that the "past rumors" about him and the sister of Yassi Pressman are not true.

Reid explained that he felt the need to speak up "because this is the start of something beautiful."



