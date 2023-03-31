Fil-Am sa Guam, kinilala bilang isa sa Obama Foundation Asia Pacific Leaders

Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Kinilala sa Guam ang isang local Fil-Am o Filipino-American media personality bilang isa sa Asia Pacific Leaders ng Obama Foundation.

Siya si Kyle Mandapat na isa sa mga napili para sa 2023 Leaders Asia Pacific Program.

2019 nang simulan ni dating U.S. President Barack Obama ang programang ito para kilalanin ang husay ng mga baguhang lider sa rehiyon.

Isang radio show host at tagapamahala ng isang media company sa isla si Mandapat. Siya ang nag-iisang representante ng isla para sa programa.

“I know that the selection process was throughout the entire Asia Pacific. They had people from all over these amazingly huge countries. We have representatives from Singapore. We have representatives from Vietnam and I’m the only selectee from Guam this time around, which is really cool,” sabi ni Mandapat.

Bukod sa trabaho niya sa media, bahagi rin si Mandapat ng University of Guam kung saan, pinamumunuan niya ang programang pang-komunikasyon ng Center for Island Sustainability at Sea Grant.

Dito, nakatutok siya sa environmental conservation at protection. Nakikita niya ang kahalagahan ng kanyang partisipasyon sa programa:

“To me this is an opportunity to better myself, an opportunity to learn, always trying to learn. At the same time it is an opportunity to bring back everything I’ve learned to our people. How can I apply whatever that is that I have soaked up, knowledge-wise, to make life better for our people, on Guam and throughout the Pacific.”

Para naman kay Thomas Krise, presidente ng University of Guam na nag-iisang unibersidad sa isla, magandang oportunidad para sa institusyon ang pagkilala ng Obama Foundation.

“I think it is great, in multiple levels, for us, to make these connections. The Obama Foundation has been especially good in the development of international rising leaders, putting them together. So, people from different parts of the world, so this is a great opportunity for Kyle and Dr. Austin Shelton as well,” pahayag ni Krise.

Ang mga piniling mga representante mula sa dalawampu’t dalawang bansa at mga territoryo sa Asya Pasipiko ay mga propesyonal sa kani-kanilang industriya na kilala sa kani-kanilang adbokasiya, gaya ng edukasyon, island sustainability at iba pang isyung lokal at rehiyonal.

