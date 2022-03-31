PH among winners of Reina Internacional del Cacao 2022

The Philippines won one of the crowns in the Reina Internacional del Cacao pageant, which aims to promote the chocolate industry among its participating countries.

Jerelleen Rodriguez was proclaimed Reina Internacional del Chocolate 2022, with Laura Aguilera clinching the Reina Internacional del Cacao 2022 title during the coronation night in Panama on Wednesday (Thursday morning in the Philippines).

Representatives from Brazil, United States, and Mexico finished first, second, and third runner-up, respectively.

According to the pageant website Missosology, Rodriguez is the first Asian to win the Reina Internacional del Chocolate title in the Latina-dominated competition.

The Philippines remains a pageant powerhouse amid the pandemic, even winning two crowns in two consecutive weekends last year.

The country has also performed well in major pageants such as Miss Universe and Miss World, finishing in the Top 5 and Top 12, respectively.