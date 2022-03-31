Vlogger Kryz Uy is looking forward to welcoming her second child with her husband, engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Slater Young.

Uy released photos from her maternity shoot for her second child, alongside a vlog titled: "Felt so good to do this again."

Also seen in the behind-the-scenes video on YouTube is their firstborn, one-year old Scottie.

It was in November when Uy and Young first announced that they are expecting a second child amid the pandemic.

The couple tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu in 2019.