Handout

MANILA -- Two documentaries will be streamed for free this Dokyu Power Film Festival.

Alexander Nanau's film "Collective" will be screened from April 1 to 3 via Cinema Centenario's Moov. It takes a look at a night club fire in Romania, which exposed a rot in the country's health care system.

It was nominated for both the Academy Awards and BAFTA, on top of the over 40 accolades it garnered.

Aside from "Collective," Dokyu Power will also stream "Manila Lockdown: One of the Longest Covid Lockdowns in the World" by Ditsi Carolino.

The film festival, which will run until April 9, aims to inspire Filipinos to claim their voices and vote in the upcoming national elections.

More details are available on Daang Dokyu's Facebook page.