PH destinations, properties nominated in 2021 World Travel Awards

Boracay Beach. Kara Santos/File

MANILA -- Philippine destinations and properties have been nominated in this year's 2021 World Travel Awards (WTA), dubbed as one of the most prestigious recognition bodies in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The Department of Tourism is also included in the shortlist for Asia's Leading Tourist Board.

"In addition to our efforts to expand the source markets for the Philippines and prepare for the eventual relaxation of our travel restrictions, we also put equal importance in maintaining the country's image as a top-of-mind destination among international travelers through the help of notable industry platforms such as the WTA," Tourism secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Philippines has been nominated for two awards, namely Asia's Leading Beach Destination and Asia's Leading Dive Destination.

Other nominees from the country in this year's WTA include:

- Intramuros, Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction

- Cebu, Asia's Leading Wedding Destination

- Discovery Primea, Asia's Leading Business Hotel

- City of Dreams Manila, Asia's Leading Casino Resort and Asia's Leading Fully Integrated Resort

- Amanpulo, Asia's Leading Family Villa Resort and Asia's Leading Private Island

- Raffles Makati Residences, Asia's Leading Hotel Residences

- The Farm at San Benito, Asia's Leading Retreat

- Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, Asia's Leading Serviced Apartments

The voting period for Asia in WTA started last March 30 and will run until August 16. Internet users are required to create an account on the WTA portal to be able to cast their votes.

Romulo-Puyat is encouraging industry stakeholders, as well as Filipino and foreign travelers, to support the Philippines in this year's WTA.

"By casting our votes, we can show that the Philippine tourism industry is alive and even more determined to bounce back, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

