‘Luto sa pagmamahal’: NCCA says ‘lugaw’ is a symbol of Filipino culture

Lugaw is served at an eatery in Manila on August 15, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News / FILE PHOTO

After the viral video of a woman saying “lugaw” or rice porridge is not among essential goods, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts on Wednesday reminded the public about the cultural value of the dish.

On its Facebook page, the NCCA uploaded a video, discussing the characteristic of a rice porridge, and what makes lugaw, goto, and arroz caldo different from each other.

“Ang lugaw ay hindi lang basta pagkain, Sagisag Kultura rin,” it said in the caption.

According to the video, “lugaw” is commonly made for children and sick people, that is why it is cooked with love.

“Ang lúgaw para sa batà at maysakít ay bigas na sinaing at maraming tubig. Kayâ sinasabing ang lugaw ay iniluto sa pagmamahal," the narration said.

"Sapat ang umuusok sa init na isang mangkok na lúgaw para umampat ng gútom at para pawisan at gisawan ng lagnat ang maysakít,” it added.

It also discussed how the meal is usually cooked, highlighting garlic, onion, ginger and dried safflower, which makes it yellow, as necessary ingredients.

“Ngunit ang lúgaw na ginagamit na sabaw o káldo (mula Espanyol na caldo) sa ibang putahe ay may ginisang bawang, sibuyas, at luya. Nilalagyan ito ng pinatuyông bulaklak ng kasubhâ para magkulay dilaw ang sinaing na bigas at binubudburan sa ibabaw ng mga tinadtad na muràng dahon ng sibuyas tagalog (leek).”

The video showed that a rice porridge usually becomes special if boiled egg is added on top of it.

It will be called goto if intestines or other internal organs of pork are included.

An arroz caldo, on the other hand, is a porridge with chicken.

Malacañang reiterated that food deliveries are allowed "24/7" even in areas under the strictest quarantine level. And "Lugaw" is not exempted.

"Lugaw, or any food item for that matter, is considered an essential good. Delivery of food items must remain unhampered 24/7. Huwag natin harangin sa checkpoints," Roque's office added in a statement.

Watch the entire clip here:

RELATED VIDEO: