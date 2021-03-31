LugawIsEssential: Here are some of the top lugawans in Metro Manila

Malacanang has finally cleared the air, stressing “lugaw” or rice porridge is considered an essential good and that food deliveries must not be hampered despite the ongoing enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

This, after a video of an unidentified woman went viral as she reprimanded a delivery rider, noting that "lugaw" he was set to deliver was not essential. "Mabubuhay ang tao nang walang lugaw," she said.

The issue sent netizens abuzz on Thursday with some expressing their craving for one of the popular dishes in the Philippines.

Here are some of the top eateries around Metro Manila that serve delightful lugaw to its customers.

Lugawan sa Tejeros

Lugawan sa Tejeros: Photo from Lugawan sa Tejeros Facebook page

Located on Chino Roces Avenue corner Malolos Street, Tejeros, Makati City, Lugawan sa Tejeros is arguably one of the most popular lugawans in the metro. Its offerings vary from plain lugaw (P20) to the special lugaw with lechon kawali and egg (P45).

Lugaw Manila

Lugaw Manila: Photo from Lugaw Manila Facebook page

Located at 4969 Guerrero St. Poblacion, Makati, Lugaw Manila offers lugaw and goto ranging from P175 to P275. A solo meal includes rice porridge, and crispy tokwa’t bagnet partnered with homemade special vinegar.

Dading’s Goto, Pares Atpb.

Dadings: Photo from Dading’s Goto Pares Atbp. Facebook page

Situated at 539 San Joaquin St. Mandaluyong City, Dading’s has even been featured by celebrity vlogger Erwan Heussaff.

GoodAh!!!

Goodah: Photo from GoodAh!!! Facebook account

This establishment offers a wide variety of Filipino dishes including rice porridge. With several branches around the metro, GoodAh!!! delivery is available 24/7. Enjoy plain lugaw for P49 or Bulalugaw Classic for P124.

JTG’s Lugawan Republic

JTGs: Photo from JTG’s Lugawan Republic Facebook page

Situated at 56 Scout Rallos Street in Quezon City, JTG’s Lugawan Republic delivers its “Pilugaw” for P135, while the basic rice porridge is at P85. Add-on toppings such as quail egg and goto are also available.

Goto Monster

Goto Monster: Photo from Goto Monster Facebook page

Goto Monster is available for dine-in (pre-ECQ) and delivery. It is located at 245 Primo de Rivera Street Corner Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, La Paz, Makati City and offers lugaw at only P55.

Kabayan's Gotohan & Kainan

Kabayan: Photo from Kabayan's Gotohan & Kainan Facebook page

Kabayan's Gotohan & Kainan can be found at 29 T. Gener K-4th St. Kamuning, Quezon City and offers a variety of lugaw, ranging from P45 to P320. Some of the toppings it offers are pork intestine, beef, and egg.

Goto Believe

Goto Believe: Photo from Goto Believe Facebook page

Located at San Rafael St. in Mandaluyong City, Goto Believe sells lugaw from P58 to as much as P118 depending on the add-ons included in the order. It offers meals that feature rice porridge with chicharon bulaklak and even calamares.

Lugaw Republic

Mix Lugaw: Photo from Lugaw Republic website

Lugaw Republic is one of the famous lugawans with branches in different parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas. It has the typical lugaw paired with tokwa't baboy and other add-ons which can be mixed with the porridge.

Goto Tendon

Goto Tendon: Photo from Goto Tendon’s

Goto Tendon has branches around Metro Manila where customers can drop by for takeout orders. They also accept delivery requests. A small Goto Tendon costs P178 while the bigger size is around P218.

