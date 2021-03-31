LOOK: Local bakeshops recreate Duterte's 'rice birthday cake'

MANILA -- At least two bakeshops in Metro Manila have come up with small cakes that look like cups of rice -- just like what President Rodrigo Duterte recently had during his "simple" birthday celebration in Davao.

On Wednesday, Pasig-based Nicelybaked released what it called a "simpleng cake para sa mga simpleng handaan," which immediately went viral online.

Nicelybaked has yet to respond to ABS-CBN's request for an interview, but it said in a Facebook post that the 4x2-inch "rice cake" has chocolate ganache filling and buttercream frosting.

It is priced at P450 and comes with a candle on top, just like in the President's photos.

"Steal Tatay's look during his 76th birthday with this literal na rice cake. At least ito pang-celebrate lang ng birthday, hindi pang-yumao," Nicelybaked said in its post.

The Bunny Baker, which specializes in custom-made cakes, also offered a "rice cake" on Thursday as part of a social media giveaway.

Acknowledging that "someone already beat us to the rice cake idea," the local bakeshop took it up a notch by including a topper that looks like President Duterte.

"Walang pambili ng cake? No problem! We all deserve a cake this ECQ," it said in a Facebook post.

In an online interview with ABS-CBN News, The Bunny Baker said their fondant-covered chocolate cake has been "well-received" on social media.

"The idea was automatic. As soon as we saw the President's photos with his 'cake' made from rice, we wanted to make a custom cake already. It reminded us that there really are people who can't afford or don't have the opportunity to have a proper cake for their celebrations," it said.

"We don't always make cakes related to current events, but recently we've felt the need to make a stand," the bakeshop added. "In this case, a rice cake simply seemed like a tailor-made opportunity."

Aside from the "rice cake," The Bunny Baker earlier came up with a custom-made cake that marked the start of the second year of the pandemic. It featured toppers that look like President Duterte and the coronavirus, with the latter filled with gold coins.

"One year later, we're worse off than when we started. This is what happens when the people in charge see the pandemic as an opportunity to make money instead of an opportunity to help," it said in a Facebook post.

