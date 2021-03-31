Is Sandra Lemonon setting her sights on Miss Grand International?

MANILA -- Two months after declaring that she is done with pageantry, Sandra Lemonon seems to be showing interest in the recently concluded Miss Grand International competition.

Local pageant fans and websites were quick to notice Lemonon's response to a fan who asked if she is open to the idea of joining Binibining Pilipinas again and aim for the Miss Grand International title.

"Not going to lie, I am thinking about it," she admitted. "The swimsuit production got me excited."

Screenshot from @sandralemonon on Instagram

Lemonon represented Taguig in Miss Universe Philippines last year and finished as a semi-finalist.

Shortly after the competition, Lemonon went viral for her cryptic posts, which made insinuations of "cheating" in the inaugural pageant that crowned Rabiya Mateo as its first titlist. She has not shared details of her so-called "tea" as of writing.

Prior to Miss Universe Philippines, Lemonon competed in Bb. Pilipinas 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.

Both national competitions were won by Catriona Gray, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2018.

