Fil-Am chef, ‘Chopped’ champ Denevin Miranda reopens Brooklyn resto

Chef Denevin Miranda. Photo from his Instagram page.

After shooting and winning as "Chopped" champion in Knoxville, Tennessee, it was time for Filipino-American chef de cuisine Denevin Miranda to reopen the farm-to-table restaurant he is helming at 1 Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, to showcase some of his fine Filipino-inspired dishes.

It was a combination of Miranda's roots in Pampanga and New York and the flavors he developed in between that earned him the title Chopped Champion in Season 46 of The Food Network's "Chopped", shot in a pandemic bubble in Knoxville last October.

"It just aired last month. It was a great experience, I'd totally do it again," Miranda said, adding that he incorporated his Filipino heritage in his cooking.

A week after his win, Miranda, chef de cuisine at The Osprey, reopened his contemporary American restaurant at 1 Hotel.

As The Osprey's executive chef since 2019, Miranda created the restaurant's new farm-to-table menu that celebrates the cultural diversity of New York City with a touch of the flavors of the Philippines.

"My lens is to see it through my rearing here and growing up in New York so you'll see you know dishes are inspired from like my roots as well as dishes of experiences I've had having Jamaican food in Brooklyn and you know great Italian food . . . Having a little bit more of a global approach and really kind of showcasing techniques that I've used and with throughout my career," he said.

His winning pork sisig is still in the works and will be added to The Osprey's menu soon.

But his take on kinilaw is the star of the show. The razor clam kinilaw is plated with the Philippine Sun and Stars in mind.

"The plating is even inspired by the Filipino flag for me -- it's a triangle on the flag with the three stars," he said.

"I just actually launched it this weekend and the response has been great, people really love it," Miranda added.

Miranda honed his skills at a very young age, cooking with his grandmother.

But he said it was his very last conversation with his father that inspired him to follow his dreams.

"What he was really sad about or what he was going to miss most not being there was that he knew that I was going to achieve some great things in my life and that he wasn’t going to be around to see it," Miranda said.

Miranda said he dedicated his "Chopped" win to his father for giving him courage to come out, be true to himself and share his story to others.