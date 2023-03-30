WATCH: Scarlet Snow sings 'Brave' in first studio recording

MANILA – Scarlet Snow Belo has once again caught netizens’ attention after sharing a reel of her first-ever song recording.

In the short clip posted on Instagram, Scarlet Snow can be seen singing Sara Bareilles’ “Brave” as she takes part in the celebration of the International Women’s Month.

A number of netizens were amused, saying Scarlet Snow did so well considering it was her first time to record in a studio.

Scarlet Snow is the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

In a past interview with her mom, Scarlet Snow was asked about her reaction to being a young celebrity.

She admitted that she initially did not want to have her pictures taken by people, but later on acknowledged the joy she is able to give them.

Scarlet Snow is considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, with her Instagram page boasting of 5.1 million followers as of writing.