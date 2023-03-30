MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ARTABLADO FEATURES NATHANIEL SAN PEDRO

Handout

Nathaniel San Pedro is holding an exhibition titled "Wanderers: Exhibition of Diverse Beauty of Philippine Birds" from April 1 to 15 at the ARTablado space in Robinsons Galleria.

San Pedro is currently supporting Wild Club Birds of the Philippines, sharing 10 percent of his earnings from exhibitions.

CCP'S PERFORMATURA

"Performatura," a festival of written words and performances, is set to return to the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Following the theme "Performatura Goes Pop," it will run from March 31 to April 2.

The three-day event will include performances, poetry readings, multi-arts workshops, literary talks, spoken word sessions, poetry contest, a film screening, book launches, a book and art fair, and interviews with renowned writers.

While "Performatura" is open to the public, everyone is encouraged to donate a book, which will serve as an admission ticket to each segment. Collected books will go to CCP's partner libraries.

More details are available on CCP's Facebook page.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Handout

"Steel Magnolias," an award-winning Broadway play by Robert Harling, is coming to Cebu.

The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. It features Charlene Virlouvet, Liana San Diego, Clariza Mae Sevilla, Dahlia Alegre-Borres, Yvette Yntig, and Marlinda Angbetic Tan.

Directed by Allan Nazareno and Vincent Paul Gaton, "Steel Magnolias" will be staged on April 1 and 2 at the CENEWOF Theater, Marcelo Fernan Press Center Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

More details are available on 2TinCans Philippines' social media pages.