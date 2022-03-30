Olive Garden. Handout

MANILA -- The Bistro Group is targeting 30 restaurant openings this 2022, and it includes the American chain Olive Garden.

In a statement, The Bistro Group said the first two branches of Olive Garden will be located at Mall of Asia in Pasay, and in Makati.

The group's president, Paul Manuud, signed a deal with Olive Garden's Brad Smith in 2019.

Olive Garden is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine. It currently has over 800 stores worldwide.

Aside from Olive Garden, Los Angeles shop Randy's Donuts is also set to launch in the country this year.

The first branch at Uptown Parade in Bonifacio Global City will open in April, followed by stores at Mall of Asia in Pasay and Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, another international brand that will be launched by The Bistro Group this year is Fogo de Chao, a churrascaria or Brazilian steakhouse. No details were provided about the location of its first branch in the country.

CHEF-DRIVEN CONCEPTS, EXISTING BRANDS

Aside from international brands, The Bistro Group is also opening Ember, a new concept by its corporate executive chef, Josh Boutwood.

Set to be launched in May, Ember is said to put emphasis on ingredients and a more delicate cooking method by the award-winning chef.

Also in the pipeline is Rumba, a Mediterranean-Spanish restaurant by chef Alfredo Rodriguez.

The Bistro Group will likewise expand its existing brands such as Las Flores, Italianni's, Denny's, Modern Shanghai, Watami, TGI Fridays, Fish & Co., and Texas Roadhouse.

"Now that the economy is opening up and restrictions are being eased, our employees are back to work in high spirits. We are in the process of getting more people to join us as we have more confidence in operating and navigating our brands forward. I'm happy to announce that we're back," Manuud said.

To date, The Bistro Group has 18 local and foreign restaurant brands with over 100 branches nationwide.