New digital magazine launched to boost PH tourism

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) has launched a digital magazine as part of its efforts to inspire more people to travel around the Philippines.

Titled "7641 Islands of the Philippines," it highlights different tourism circuits developed by the DOT's regional offices.

Among these are the bike trails of Bicol and Central Visayas, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental's Green Adventure Loop, Davao's Dive Tourism, Boracay Food Crawl, SOCCSKSARGEN's Farm Tours, and the Interregional Cuisine and Culture of Ilocos, Central Luzon, and Cordillera.

"In '7641,' we go in-depth into the stories of a destination, a cultural tradition, a dish, a personal affiliation to a place, while also providing the basic information you need as a traveler," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

The digital magazine is part of DOT's travel website, and also includes itineraries, reminders, and stories about lesser known destinations such as Siquijor, Marinduque, Nueva Vizcaya, and Zamboanga.

To provide more immersive content, the DOT collaborated with regional creatives such as SinoPinas and Playground Films of Zamboanga City, as well as award-winning writers Edgar Calabia Samar, Joyce Roque, and MJ Tumamac.

"We want to promote all tourist destinations in the archipelago that have already reopened to visitors. Each month, we will highlight different places so that the public can discover the marvelous sites that our 7,641 islands can offer," Puyat said.