MANILA -- Almost two weeks after being crowned Miss Eco International 2022, Kathleen Paton shared her message to those dreaming of becoming a beauty queen like her.

In TeleRadyo's Sakto on Wednesday, Paton also shared her realizations as the newly crowned Miss Eco International.



"Actually na-realize ko just today that I really have a big responsibility in terms of, not just in this pageant itself, but now for the people not just in the Philippines but all around the world as they see me now as someone that they aspire to be. So for my message talaga is to always be kind and generous with your kindness. Kasi for me I've never realized that I am open to pageantry," Paton said.

"So I would just let people know that I hope you join pageantry and showcase who you are, your true self, your authenticity because people will fall in love with you. And when you are just being yourself, you don't really lose anything, you will just gain a lot of love from other people as well. That's what I've learned all throughout my experience in pageantry. Just never try to change yourself and just enjoy every moment of the journey no matter if you win or lose because they are all part of becoming who you truly are in the end," the 24-year-old beauty queen said.

In the interview, Paton also shared the story about what happened to her crown.

"Yes, wala po akong crown today. Sorry po. It doesn't fit my head talaga. So what the organization is doing at the moment they are tryin to make it smaller so that next month or in the next ...it will be here na," Paton said.

Paton won the international pageant held at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo, Egypt last March 18.

Below is Sakto's interview with Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton: