WATCH: Mimiyuuuh channels Blackpink member Lisa

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh channeled Lisa Manoban of Blackpink as his way of showing his love for his idol in his newest vlog.

His video, which is still trending on YouTube Philippines, showed the vlogger and influencer as "Maylisa Manunoban" as he dressed up like the Blackpink member.

"Super fan talaga ako ng Blackpink, especially si ate mong Lisa," he said.

Still in character, Mimiyuuuh also did "interviews" and performed to Blackpink songs.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame for his "Dalagang Pilipina" and "It Really Hurts" online crazes.

Early this year, he said is setting his sights on "a new clothing line," marking a return to his roots in fashion.

