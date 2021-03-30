LOOK: Former Miss Universe Margie Moran shares photos of 1973 homecoming

MANILA -- Margie Moran took a trip down memory lane as she shared photos of her homecoming as Miss Universe 1973 on Tuesday.

The black and white photos showed Moran waving to the crowd from her motorcade, with the beauty queen wearing a terno with her Miss Universe sash and crown.

"My arrival in 1973. Gosh, these photos seem ancient," she said in an Instagram post.

"The route of the motorcade took me from Manila International Airport to Roxas Blvd. passing by Manila City Hall, Escolta, Malacañang Palace, [and] ending at the Hilton Hotel where I was billeted," she recalled.

Moran, who is currently the chairperson of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, also shared an old photo of her with her fellow Filipina titleholders such as Bb. Pilipinas International Marilen Ojeda and Bb. Pilipinas Maja Nanette Prodigalidad.

Moran made history in 1973 as the Philippines' second Miss Universe titleholder, after Gloria Diaz who won in 1969.

The country went on to have two more Miss Universe queens in Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Moran's niece, Bella Ysmael, finished first runner-up to Rabiya Mateo in Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Related video: