Green with envy: 5 high jewellery pieces from Cartier, Boucheron and more

Green: it’s the colour of renewal, hope, strength and even peace.

Princess Diana had a way of showing her quiet confidence and grace with green jewellery pieces – especially the art deco emerald choker she received as a wedding gift from the queen, which she was seen sporting on multiple occasions at charity concerts and banquets.

The world’s most notable high jewellery brands have also ushered green back into their collections in recent seasons, from Graff’s emerald bracelet and Cartier’s Tillandsia necklace with green beryl, to Mikimoto’s Mystérieux brooch accented with green diamonds.

STYLE highlights five pieces adorned with green jewels that will uplift any outfit this spring.

Graff

Graff diamond and emerald bracelet. Photo: Graff

Featuring a classic, elegant silhouette and a delicate beauty, this Graff bracelet is composed of 39-carat emeralds and 26-carat diamonds. Price upon request.

De Beers

Okavango Grace earrings. Photo: De Beers

Inspired by the swaying reeds in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, the serene Okavango Grace earrings boast an array of 14-carat rough diamonds in green and pink, and cost US$127,000.

Boucheron

Boucheron’s Plastron Émeraudes ring. Photo: Boucheron

The Plastron Émeraudes ring, set with emeralds, diamonds and onyx, is part of Boucheron’s new collection – a reinterpretation of its signature style that channels the art deco spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Price upon request.

Cartier

The Tillandsia necklace. Photo: Cartier

Cartier’s Tillandsia necklace, inspired by the plant of the same name and in 18-karat gold, impresses with its stunning spray of pear-shaped diamonds in yellow and orange, bathed in the pale radiance of two 164-carat, oval-shaped green beryls. Price upon request.

Mikimoto

The Mystérieux brooch. Photo: Mikimoto

The Mystérieux brooch in 18-karat white gold presents a flamboyant peacock dressed in natural mabé pearl, sapphire, alexandrite, garnet, spinel and diamond. Price upon request.