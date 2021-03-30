Food shorts: Lent-friendly meals, cool summer treats, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

AYALA MALLS, FOODPANDA OFFER FRESH MEALS ON-THE-GO

Ayala Malls and Foodpanda have partnered up to offer hassle-free solutions for ordering and purchasing fresh meals.

Ayala Malls food merchants are now accessible on Foodpanda's Tap & Pick Up app option, which directs customers to their favorite food brands, as well as offer exclusive discount vouchers redeemable until June 30.

Users can also set curbside pickups at select DriveBuy stations in participating Ayala Malls.

New and existing app users can avail of P100 off using the AYALAPICKUP promo code until June 30, 2021. The discount is applicable with a minimum purchase of P399 via pick-up at designated Ayala Malls Drive Buy locations or via food delivery.

The code can also be used as an add-on to current store promos.

BISTRO GROUP CONTINUES BUY ONE, GET ONE DEALS

The Bistro Group's 17 restaurant concepts continue to offer Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deals, which are available for takeout and delivery.

Customers can check out Asian offerings from Watami, Modern Shanghai, and Bulgogi Brothers; Western-inspired fare from TGIFridays, Denny's, Texas Roadhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Hard Rock Café; seafood dishes from Red Lobster and Fish & Co.; Spanish cuisine from Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, and BCN by Las Flores; chicken from El Pollo Loco; Chef Josh's The Test Kitchen at Rockwell; and pizzas from ChowCiao.

More details are available on the social media pages of each restaurant.

CHOWCIAO NOW HAS WIDER DELIVERY REACH

ChowCiao has been made more accessible through 6 new locations that can deliver from different parts of the metro.

On top of this, customers can also avail of a 40% discount when ordering through Foodpanda on Sundays and Mondays until April 26.

ChowCiao offers crunchy chicken wings seasoned in flavors such as Barbecue, Honey Miso, Hot Buffalo, and Chipotle, as well as an assortment of pizzas.

More details are available on ChowCiao's social media pages.

KUYA J OFFERS HALO-HALO AT 50% OFF

Kuya J's halo-halo are currently offered at 50% off until March 31.

The Halo-halo Espesyal is packed with Kuya J's signature paper-thin shaved ice and a mix of tasty ingredients such as macapuno strings, red and green nata de coco, caramelized saba, ube jam, and glazed langka. On top of that is a thick chunk of homemade leche flan, with the dessert sprinkled with crunchy corn flakes and drizzled with ube cream.

There is also the Ube Halo-halo variant that is just as enjoyable as the original.

The offer is available for pickup, takeout, or via Central Delivery.

NESPRESSO INTRODUCES CREATISTA PLUS

Nespresso recently launched a new coffee machine in the Philippines.

Called Creatista Plus, it has a high-resolution display that conveniently guides users on all preparation, setting, and maintenance aspects.

It also comes with adjustable automatic milk texturing for flat white, cappuccino, café latte, and latte macchiato, as well as a micro-milk foam generator for latte art creation.

The machine also promises hassle-free cleaning with the automatic purge of the steam wand after each use.

Creatista Plus is priced at P38,000 and is available in Nespresso retail stores at Power Plant Mall and The Podium, as well as pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, One BHS, Alabang Town Center, Shangri-La Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, and Trinoma, and online at the Nespresso website.

PESCO-VEGETARIAN DISHES FROM QUE RICA

Que Rica's Lent-friendly offerings promise to let customers enjoy big, hearty flavors while following a pesco-vegetarian diet.

The dishes are prepared in small batches by an all-Bicolana team, showcasing the region's expertise in cooking seafood and vegetables.

Que Rica offers the Vegetarian Laing in frozen and bottled versions, an option for those looking for a low-carb, high-fat meal. There are also varieties such as Laing with Shrimps for those who need protein in their meals, and Laing Lasagna layered with homemade tomato concasse for cheese-loving pasta fans.

The Sinantolan, on the other hand, is santol minced and stewed in coconut milk, shrimp paste, and aromatics. The creamy, tangy side dish goes well with fried, grilled, and dried fish.

There is also the Bicol Pinangat, which is like the calzone to laing’s pizza. The main difference is that the proteins are stuffed inside the taro leaves instead of being mixed into them. Que Rica's version of pinangat has shrimp, smoked fish, coconut meat, coconut milk, lemongrass, and aromatics which are cooked for hours over low heat.

These and other dishes are available at Que Rica's online store.

SOY CREAMY SMOOTHIES TO BEAT SUMMER HEAT

Vitasoy Plus Milky has come up with five smoothie recipes to stay cool at home this summer.

The soy milk drink is high in calcium, has zero cholesterol, made from 100% plant-based protein, and has only 2.4% sugar per serving.

Check out the recipes, which only involve mixing ingredients and blending, below:

1. Immunity Booster

1/4 cup Vitasoy Plus Milky

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen mangoes

3/4 cup orange juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4-1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated (optional)

1 cup ice (optional)

2. Banana Oat Smoothie

1/2 cup oats, blend until fine

1 banana

1 tbsp honey

1 cup Vitasoy Plus Milky

3. Avocado Banana Soy Smoothie

1 cup sliced avocado

1 cup sliced banana

1 tbsp honey

1 cup Vitasoy Plus Milky

1 cup ice

4. Melon Soy Milk Shake

1/2 cup ice

2 cups sliced melon

1 cup Vitasoy Plus Milky

1 tbsp honey

5. Pineapple Strawberry Smoothie

1 pineapple, chopped

8 strawberries

1 1/2 cup Vitasoy Plus Milky

3 tbsp sugar, raw

UNILEVER FOOD SOLUTIONS, SHOPEE OFFER LENT-FRIENDLY MEAL IDEAS

Unilever Foods and Shopee has come up with easy Lent-friendly meals for Holy Week.

These include Salted Egg Prawns, Vego Rolls, Tofu Mushroom Cauli Sisig, and Fresh Ube Lumpia.

The recipes can be viewed on the Unilever Foods website, with the key ingredients such as seasoning mixes available on Shopee.

Shopee users can enjoy up to 20% on Unilever Food Solutions ingredients and essentials until March 31.